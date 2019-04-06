Saturday, April 6

Mano le Tough

The 12th edition of Mediafilm’s CinéBazar is the place for film nerds to shop for DVDs, books, posters, magazines and other movie memorabilia. Centre du Plateau (2275 St-Joseph E.), 9 a.m.–4 p.m., $4

The Canadian Centre for Architecture bookstore is the site of the launch for The Palace Complex, a new book about Warsaw’s Palace of Culture and Science by Michał Murawski. The author will be joined in conversation with NYC Modern Art Museum curatorial assistant Anna Kats and U of T lecturer Peter Sealy. 1920 Baile, 3 p.m.

Action-art event P.O.L.O à Montréal is taking place tonight at Concordia’s VA Building Project Room features work by artists Sergio Patricio and Francisco Gonzales-Rosas, who describe their work as “‘real-life documentation of sharing’, based on conversational strategies and leftovers of mediated social interactions”. The work was conceived in Venice and Berlin last year. 1395 Réné-Lesvesque W., 6 p.m., free

The second collaboration dinner between chef Chanthy Yen, Bar Pamplemousse and microbrewery Dieu Du Ciel is taking place tonight at Yen’s Fieldstone Restaurant. Tonight’s menu features a five-course meal including oysters, a black curry stew and ramen paired with DDC’s beer. 5427 St-Laurent, 6 p.m., $65 fixed price menu

Irish-born, Berlin-based DJ Mano Le Tough, co-owner on Maeve records, is playing an all-night set tonight at Stereobar. 856 St-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $25

