Monday, April 1st

Haelos

Bar Social Verdun is throwing a neo/retro disco party called F*** the Disco, with DJ sets and live performances as well as food. 3819 Wellington, 6 p.m.

Cinema Politica and a number of Concordia sustainability organizations are teaming up to present mining documentary Bras de Fer. There will also be a presentation by Sakura Saunders, president of the Mining Injustice Solidarity Network. Hall Building (1455 de Maisonneuve W.), 7 p.m., $5–$10 suggested donation

The Coop de la Maison Verte is hosting a workshop on using beeswax wrappers to reduce waste in the kitchen and help food keep longer. Participants get a zine and a beeswax wrapper. They will also recoat yours if you already have one. 5785 Sherbrooke W., 7:30 p.m., $18 (some PWYC tickets available)

Tap into Hælos’s dark euphoria when the British trio play Bar le Ritz, with openers Underher. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $18/$20

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.