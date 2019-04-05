Friday, April 5

Jacques Greene

It’s the fifth anniversary of popular resto Manitoba. If you want to go by for a drink or food, they have some discounts tonight, and they don’t require a reservation. 271 St-Zotique, 6 p.m.

Toronto-based indie/electro act Moon King is playing l’Escogriffe along with local support from Dead Dog and Devo B. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10/$13

Catch a set by hometown dance music hero Jacques Greene — who’s now based in Toronto (boo!) — in the Phi Centre’s party room. Openers are Mollygum and Glowzi. 407 St-Pierre, 10 p.m., $21.56/$24.80

There’s a new promoter in town. Wynot is organising their first showcase and bringing French producer and WooMoon Ibiza resident Maga to town. Opening will be Adam Husa and Romeo & Nowa. The Loft (9 Ste Catherine E.), 10 p.m., $25.42

It’s Montreal nightlife stalwart and LIP founder Frankie Teardrop’s birthday and their celebrating with a big party at Sala Rossa. Uniiqu3 will be headlining and accompanied by Teardrop, Clickbait and Uñas. 4848 St-Laurent, 10:30 p.m., $10–$15/NOTAFLOF

If you’re looking for an after-hours party, Raw Feelings features Berlin’s Gene on Earth, London’s Desyn as well as their resident DJs Jalil and Alessandroid. Secret Location, 11 p.m.–7 a.m., $20

