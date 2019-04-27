Friday, April 27

TR/ST

It’s day two of the Papier foire d’art contemporain festival, which has 46 galleries and 300 artists represented and involved, it’s a short. Grand quai (200 de la Commune W.), one-day admission $8.70/$6.96 students/three-day pass $13.05

Vintage apparel connoisseurs have a pair of shopping destinations today/this weekend: Bazar Vintage du Plateau (5039 St-Dominique, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m.) and le Petit Marché Printanier (780 Mistral, 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.).

See authors Harvey Molotch and Davide Ponzini in conversation with McGill assistant geography prof Sarah Mose about their new book The New Arab Urban: Gulf Cities of Wealth, Ambition, and Distress, which “reconsiders the reduction of the region to architectural futurism versus environmental backwardness and radical inequality.” Canadian Centre for Architecture (1920 Baile), 3 p.m., free

Toronto-based dark-wave-inspired electronic music producer duo TR/ST plays the Corona Theatre with opener Lydia Ainsworth. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $28

OCTOV is back with another party at giant warehouse venue Entrepôts Dominion. British techno DJ Perc and Paris-based, Flyance Records owner Kas:st are playing with local support from softcoresoft and S Y L A. 3968 St-Ambroise, 11 p.m.–7 a.m., $35

Your other after-hours choice is an Inner Circle event with Jack George, Luminescu, D. Blavatsky and Alex Borzych. Secret Location, 11 p.m.–8 a.m., $12/$15

