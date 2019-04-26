Friday, April 26

Domeno

Weekend-long sugar shack fest Gueule d’Érable starts today at Hangar 16. The 3rd edition of the festival combines a musical programme featuring Domeno, Ryan Playground, Heartstreets and others with tire d’érable and a range of food trucks. There will also be hockey, haircuts by Salon des Bohèmes and tattoos and graffiti by Sleep Mode Collab. 360 de la Commune, 5 p.m., $25 (day pass)

The 28th edition of ArtJam Montreal is on at NOMAD Life. There will be a ton of visual artists, tattoo artists and music by Monsieur Raph, Brazuka, and others. Microbrewery Vagabond will be providing the bar. 129 Van Horne, 8 p.m., $10/$15

Pinball Bar North Star asked a whole stable of Montreal artists to design pinball machines according to their “style and universe”. Tonight they’re having a party to present and celebrate the work. Check out this video for a taste. 3908 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., free

Progressive afro jams and disco boogie is on the menu at Le Belmont tonight at Get Funk’d Up where DJs Adrien Calvet, Treehugger and MOOX are playing. 4483 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $10

Techno rave Roots takes place at Plateau venue Le Skills. Local duo Chptr_32 (consisting of DJs Oden and Redakt), will be playing, including vinyl sets. 4467 St-Laurent, 11 p.m.–8 a.m. or later, $10

