Friday, April 12

Over the course of three weeks at the MAI, the Black.Art.Empowerment series promises five events featuring Afrodescendant artists from Montreal and the diaspora. There will be community events, dance and other live performances as well as screenings focused on civil rights and social engagement. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, 2 p.m., free (reservation required)

The CCA’s conference From the Ground Up discusses community control of land, housing and the economy. It includes a diner, live artistic performance by Avery Zhao-Djokic and film projection as well as a discussion animated by representatives of various Canadian housing organisations. Other events are taking place over the weekend. For a full schedule, check here. 1920 Baile, 6 p.m., $30 (some free events)

Suoni per il Popolo, CHOQ and CKUT present Nevada’s psychedelic outlaw cowboy crooner Orville Peck plays Casa with locals Childfire and Hull band Chrissy (feat. members of the Submissives and Guy Madonna). 4873 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $10/$13

Two of the most prominent Montreal promoters Blue Skies Turn Black and I Love Neon, are celebrating their now-official partnership with each other. Black Neon vol. 1 takes places at the Fairmount, with DJ sets by CRi, Choses Sauvages and Blue Hawaii. 5240 Parc, 10 pm., $15

Exposé Noir and Inner Circle Montreal collaborate to bring us an after-hours event with headliner Aurora Halal of Brooklyn. Opening will be Max Mira and JP Metis back to back. Secret Location, 11 p.m.–6 a.m., $25

