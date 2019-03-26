Tuesday, March 26

Leikeli47

Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 plays le Belmont in support of her latest release Acrylic, with opener Yung Baby Tate. 4483 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $18/$20

Monthly LGBTQ comedy event Stand Back is on at NDQ tonight. They’ve brought two Montreal comics now based in New York back to town, Jess Salomon and Eman El Husseini, as well as Kadi D. 32 Beaubien E., 8 p.m., $5/PWYC

Théâtre Sainte Catherine’s series Les Projections Arrosées will be screening Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s Le Fabuleux Destin d’Amélie Poulin (which our anglophone readers may know by its more succinct English title Amélie). They will have popcorn of the salty and sweet varieties as well as remarkably cheap beer (2 for $8) and drinking games. 264 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $5/PWYC

Franco-Chinese co-production Ash Is Purest White was part of the Official Selection at Cannes last year. You can catch Jia Zhang-Ke’s gangster epic at Cinéma Moderne tonight and on three more dates through April 10. 5150 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $11.50

Andrei Tarkovsky’s divisive 1975 drama The Mirror is screening at Plateau multipurpose venue the Diving Bell Social Club as part of its Movie Club programming. 3956 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., price unlisted

