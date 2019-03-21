It’s a big week for killer rock ’n’ roll in Montreal

Holy moly, what a great week coming up for you giggers. We got pretty much everything covered, from ’90s rock ’n’ roll saviours (who will be revisiting their earlier roots), dark and heavy for the dressed-in-black set, a hip as fug evening with plenty of squeaking, squelching and skronking and a definite feather in Turbo Haüs’s well decorated orange tuque. Check ça!

Friday: Remember when chain wallets, mall punk and eyebrow piercings were cool? Trick question! They were never cool. If you were painfully uncool in the early ’00s, there are a couple of gigs you might want to fall off the stage at. For starters, Mustard Plug plug away at Foufounes with Pl Mafia. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 7 p.m., $19.14

If that wasn’t enough, just west of Foufs there’s another night of melodic punk you can all bop to: Down Memory Lane, Piffbreak Arcade, Hitch and Go and Set It Back play Piranha. Bring your skate, it’ll be sick brah! 680 Ste-Catherine W., 7:30 p.m., $10

For a bit more of a contemporary look at what punk should sound like in 2019, you can make it to Eglise Saint Edouard to catch Red Mass when they launch their new jammer Kilrush Drive. Their buds Fet.Nat are also launching their new jammer Le Mal — eeyowza, dat’s a double launch donchaknow. Opening up the evening is Absolutely Free. 6500 St-Vallier, 8 p.m., $11.14

All you heavy heads who dig thrash metal, crust, blackened hardcore etc. will want to storm the doors of Katacombes for the second volume of the One Year Closer to the Tomb fest. If that name didn’t scare you enuff, you can get sweaty to the pounding beats of Saccage, Dark Circles, Chemical Way, Collapsed and Skumstrike. Wearing black and covering your pants with UK82 band patches sewn on with dental floss is mandatory! 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

Saturday: Well here it is fuckos, my big pick of the week, and man oh man it’s a doozy: The almighty Supersuckers make a rare stop in our town and promise a “Big Show.” This will include a country set, performing Smoke of Hell and La Mano Cornuda in their entirety. This will be fucking great and if you have any clue what great rock ’n’ roll sounds like, you are already hip to this gig. This all goes down at Petit Campus with Barfly regs Ashtray Heart warming up the room. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 8 p.m., $20/$25

Turbo Haüs knows its Saturday night and they guess it makes it all right to host Doom ‘an Blue, Mooch, Gutser and Ginger. 2040 St-Denis, 7 p.m., $10

For a night of dark discombobulating noise, you can try and figure out where La Plante is and dig into Pharmakon, Mueco, Radio Void, Soeur Acephale and Mutually Feeling. Judging by the sheer hipness of this event I am going to assume this will go over capacity quickly so if you want to get in, better show up early. Secret location, 9 p.m., $12

Tuesday: The Lucifer show has all the earmarks of greatness, including none other than Nicke Hellacopter from Entombed and the mighty fuggin’ Hellacopters behind the tubs – that and they are called Lucifer. Questions? You can say you saw them at Turbo Haüs before they were huge, with openers Spell and local happy thrashers (who cover Pentagram) Luger. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $20/$22

Wednesday: For a night of twang and croon, and I do mean carrrroooooooon, you can make it to Casa for Stony Loner and His Rhythm Rounders and Gigi French. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

Current Obsession: Sunn O))) and Ulver, Terrestrials

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com