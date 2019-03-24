Sunday, March 24

Laurence Matte

Various political activist groups are organizing a march against racism and xenophobia in Canada and abroad, with a particular emphasis on the CAQ’s desire to ban religious symbols in the public service. The event is non-partisan and people are asked to not bring political party logos and such. Metro St-Laurent (corner of St-Laurent and de Maisonneuve), 2 p.m.

An Ottawa retailer that specializes in high quality japanese kitchen knives, Knifewear, is doing a popup sale today at L’Automne Boulangerie. Knives, sharpening gear, kitchen tools, books and cutting boards will be on sale, among other things. They’re also offering to sharpen old knives and have them shipped to you. 6500 Christophe-Colomb, 12 p.m.–6 p.m.

There are a plenty of good films running today at the Festival International du film sur l’art. You could check out Niels Bolbrinker and Thomas Thielsch’s documentary Bauhaus Spirit, which will be preceded by a short film on Québec sculptor Pierre Landry. Other festival events are listed here. Canadian Centre for Architecture (1920 Baile), 5:30 p.m., $12.50 (youth and seniors discounts available)

Joe Puck and the Wheaters will be launching their first LP, Steamé Plain at l’Esco tonight. Jorgensen will be opening. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $10

This week’s edition of Lofthanza at Salon Daomé features DJs Laurence Matte and othman. 4465 St-Laurent, 10 p.m,. $5/$7

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.