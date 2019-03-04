Monday, Mar. 4

Altameda

If the (relatively) mild Spring Break weather makes you want to do outdoor activities, the Esplanade Sun Life at the foot of Olympic stadium has a bunch on offer. These include ice skating, snow skating and slides as well as a chalet area with refreshments. All of this is open until the 9th of March. 4549 Pierre-de-Coubertin, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., free

Weekly jazz nights continue at downtown bar Furco, with Jeff Louch (on vocals, Wurlitzer and synths) joined by special guests TBA. 425 Mayor, 6 p.m., free entry

Cinema Politica brings us yet another Quebec premiere of a documentary. Netizens is about “the proliferation of cyber harassment faced by women”. The screening will be followed by a discussion lead by anthropologist Gabriella Coleman, activist/writer Nora Loreto and nonbinary writer, artist and programmer Gersande La Flèche. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 7 p.m., $5–$10 suggested donation

Aspiring or established musicians might check out Modular Mondays, an evening where people of all skill levels are invited to show up with their synthesizers, drum machines, samplers and other electronic musical instruments to discuss, review equipment and jam. All skill levels are welcome and the event is bilingual. 7240 Clark, 7:30 p.m., price unlisted

If you must go see Mumford & Sons, they’re playing the Bell Centre tonight with opener Cat Power (1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 7:30 p.m., $60.75–$158) but Edmonton alt-country-ish band Altameda offer an appealing alternative: cooler sound, smaller room (Casa del Popolo), cheaper tickets, plus openers Saint Lo and Wrecker (4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/$13).

