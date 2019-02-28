Thursday Feb. 28

Aydin Matlabi (soon to be dragqueen Adina)

International community organization Lesbians Who Tech & Allies are having a 5 à 7 at Kafein tonight. They will be livestreaming their San Francisco chapter’s event while networking with local community members. 1429A Bishop, 5 p.m., free with RSVP

“Humanitarian artist” Aydin Matlabi is transforming himself into dragqueen Adina for one night only at Newspeak to raise money for Foundation 64’s Sisterhood Uganda project to build a daycare in Gulu. There will be performances by Verona Verushka, Zinc, Matante Alex, Ella Chic and Tristan Ginger along with music by Helsinki’s The Holy. 1403 St-Elisabeth, 7 p.m., $10–$20

Turkish-born, Montreal-based playwright Ülfet Sevdi’s Numbers Increase As We Count… is on at MAI tonight and through March 2nd. The play uses the testimonies of Iraqi women displaced and forced into sex work as a result of the American occupation of that country. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, 8 p.m., $25 (reduced tickets available)

If you haven’t had the chance to see it on the big screen yet, check out the ambitious Québécois road movie La Grande Noirceur (aka The Great Darkened Days) at the RVQC film fest. See our interview with filmmaker Maxime Giroux and lead actor Martin Dubreuil here. Cinéma Quartier Latin (350 Émery), 9:15 p.m., $12/$9.50 students & seniors

Local electronic label Turbo Recording and its owner Tiga have been mainstays of the scene here and abroad for 20 years. They will be celebrating tonight at Datcha along with Thomas von Party and Mike Mind and other special guests from the Turbo stable of artists. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., $16.90

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.