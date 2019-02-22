Friday, Feb. 22

Grandson

Creative Mornings Montreal is hosting jazz singer and La Voix finalist Dominique Fils-Aimé for their early a.m. event at repurposed downtown church St. Jax. There are still some tickets available but they’re going fast. 1439 Ste-Catherine W., 8 a.m., free with RSVP

The Canadian Centre for Architecture bookstore hosts the launch of Villages in Cities: Community Land Ownership, Cooperative Housing and the Milton-Parc Story. Co-authors Dimitrios Roussopoulos (founder of the Milton-Parc Project) and Josh Hawley (curator of the CCA’s ongoing exhibition Milton Parc: How We Did It) will be in the house. 1920 Baile, 3 p.m., free

Canadian/American border-hopping singer-songwriter Jordan Benjamin (stage name Grandson) makes electronic-infused rock music fueled by political and social commentary — his debut EP Apologize focuses on the sad state of things in the States. Tonight he’s playing Café Campus with the Blue Stones and Just John & Dom Dias. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 8 p.m., $22.50/$25

Atlanta indie/art rockers Deerhunter are playing le National with opener Mary Lattimore. Check out an enlightening interview with Deerhunter singer Bradford Cox here. 1220 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $30/$35

Montreal electro-pop artist Radiant Baby launches a new record called Restless at Bar le Ritz, with openers AWWFUL and Mutually Feeling. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $10/$13

There are two all-nighters on the menu tonight:

RE:UNION are hosting their resident DJs along with DJs from the Raw Feelings collective. Secret Location, 11 p.m.–8 a.m., $15

Previously postponed event Step Aside is finally on. Headlining are DJs Silktits, Joe Toner and Miraa. Secret Location, 12 a.m.–6 a.m., $5/$10

