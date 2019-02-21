The king of Montreal rock ’n’ roll is launching a new record

Yeesh! With all of the Valentine’s Day gigs that were happening across town, this week is definitely a little quiet, but remember that we’re still in the February freeze. Although this makes my job easier, with less pecking on my keyboard, there are (as always) some great shows that you don’t want to miss:

Thursday: Flying under the name of Witch N’ Famous is a gigger with four acts at Turbo Haüs: the cold-wave/rap/witch house (!) of Shiv Dev, Mega, Sugar Coma and Jack Layne. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $7/PWYC

For a night of experimental electronic improvisations, make it down the stairs of la Sotterenea for Fxbip X Idoru, Vergil Sharkya, Stank and Gilbert Cauchemar. 4848 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $10

Friday: If you haven’t had a chance to check out the tribute to the bruddahs from Queens (dat be the Ramones, donchaknow), the Raymonds are playing at the most Ramones-friendly room in town, Barfly. 4062A St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $5

My big pick of the week just squeaks by another gig that is also happening on Friday night, but any regular reader of this little slice of bandwidth knows what a huge fan I am of Bloodshot Bill’s greased up rock ’n’ roll beamed in from Dementia 13. The Lord of Montreal rock ’n ’ roll is launching another jammer, Come Get Your Love Right Now, with support from Rochester N.Y.’s the Televisionaires and DJ Pat White at the swank confines of l’Esco. 4461 St-Denis, 9:30 p.m., price unlisted

My second to the big pick listed above would be the return of indie legends Deerhunter with Mary Lattimore at le National. If you can’t handle Bloodshot Bill’s teeth-gnashing intensity, this gig is a great selection for your musical entertainment. 1220 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $30/$35

Tuesday: The eighth edition of the popular talk/performance night Music Blabber at Barfly will of course be hosted by the Mighty Ffud’s Mark Goodwin. This week he has the tour-crazy leader of Three O’Clock Train, Mack Mackenzie. 4062A St-Laurent, 9 p.m., price unlisted

Current Obsession: The Marked Men, On the Other Side

