Friday, Feb. 1

Video Age

Vice Québec and the Montreal Alouettes are teaming up (!) to put on a party at the SAT. DJs Tommy Cruise, Bonbon Kojak, RRKelly, Obsolete Collective and Andy Williams will be playing. 1201 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., free (RSVP required)

Though it was released via Ninja Tune last October, Marie Davidson’s latest album Working Class Woman has its official hometown launch tonight at Théâtre Fairmount, with openers Feu St-Antoine, Asaël and Ginger Breaker. 5240 Parc, 8:30 p.m., $18/$20

As part of the ongoing Taverne Tour (check out this week’s Hammer for many festival recommendations), Video Age of New Orleans will be playing a bill alongside Jackson Mackintosh of local success story TOPS. L’Escogriffe (4461 St-Denis), 9 p.m., $10

Monthly reggae, dub and dancehall night MTL Dub Session holds its 45th event, the Camouflage Edition, with tunes from the’80s, ’90s and 2000s care of the Blackout Sound System, plus a toaster open-mic. 5043 St-Denis, 10:30 p.m., $7

Glitter Bomb co-founder DJ Jeffany will be playing disco at Bar le Ritz along with TS Ellise (AKA Elle Barbara) and JG JG. VIVA DISCO will also have post-70s disco-adjacent sounds like synth-pop and 80s funk.179 Jean-Talon W., 10:30 p.m., $10 PWYC

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.