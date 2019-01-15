Tuesday, Jan. 15

Rachel Gendron

Galerie Parfois’s weekly Tuesday Night Life Drawing is on tonight. If you’d like to participate, they ask that you bring your supplies (although some are available) and sketchbook. The session is open to all skill levels and also BYOB. 4064 St-Laurent (upstairs), 6:30 p.m., $5

As part of the ongoing Wildside Festival at Centaur Theatre, acclaimed performer Cat Kidd (“a force of nature”) is staging her “zoologically inspired” show Hyena Subpoena in her hometown, with remaining performances tonight and Thursday. 453 St-François-Xavier, 7 p.m., $16/$13 students & seniors

The sixth edition of the I Like It! comedy show is happening at l’Escogriffe, gathering locals Jacob Greco, Troy Stark, Randy Komi and Dimitri Kyres as well as out-of-town headliner Rachel Gendron (from Portland, Maine). 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., PWYC

There are a couple of liquor-related events that go beyond regular bar drinking in town tonight. First up is the third night in the Savoir Boire/Back to Basics series on how liquor is made. Tonight’s tasting is on whiskey and takes place at Ahuntsic’s 132 Bar Vintage. After the free tasting, drinks will be on sale with the ingredients used. 132 Fleury W., 8 p.m., free

The Grande Finale of Made with Booze’s annual cocktail competition is taking place tonight at the Burgundy Lion. Six finalists out of an initial 32 are competing to be sent on a trip to Seattle. 2496 Notre-Dame W., 8:30 p.m., price unlisted

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.