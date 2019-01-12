Saturday, Jan. 12

NOBRO

This weekend, Plateau vintage shop Boutique Éphémère is selling off loads of clothing from the 1950s to the early 2000s care of over two dozen vendors, with 10 to 50 per cent discounts and even free items with purchases. 115 Prince-Arthur E., 12–6 p.m.

The crew from Pop Montreal are putting on a show at Bar le Ritz entitled Class of 2019, featuring a selection of the most promising local acts of the year. Paul Jacobs, Teke Teke, NOBRO, and Everett Bird will be playing. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $10.50

Pinball ball North Star is having a karaoke fundraiser to help struggling Plateau record store Sound Central. They will be accepting donations all night. 3908 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., entry free

CHOQ.ca radio show Pole Hip Hop and Artbeat Montreal present a monthly party called Don’t Sweat the Technics, based on the founding musical format of hip hop: two turntables and a mixer, manned by time by DJs White Socks and Mark the Magnanimous. Maison 2109 (2109 Bleury), 10 p.m., $5

Groove Nation’s regular 64Hz Bass Therapy event is back for its first edition of the year. Monokini San, Valley Feel, [Field Equation] and Dogme will be playing noisy bass and industrial techno. 410 Rachel E., 10 p.m., $8

Unikorn — an event that sells itself as “Montreal’s most mystical queer dance party” — returns for a third edition at la Sala Rossa. Tonight’s guest DJ is Odile Myrtil, while there will be performances by Aizysse Blackswine, Jaqueline Beaumont and Awwful as well as an installation by an artist TBA. 4848 St-Laurent, 11 p.m., $10/PWYC

