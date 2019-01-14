Monday, Jan. 14

Li’l Andy

Itâ€™s been super cold lately but the silver lining is conditions are perfect for ice skating. The Little Italy skating rink is open. If youâ€™re a novice, they offer five-week classes for adults, kids and families. Intermediate classes are also available. Parc de la Petite-Italie (corner of St-Laurent and St-Zotique), 11 a.m.â€“10 a.m., $50 for classes (family rates available, skating is free while there are no classes)

At lâ€™AnticafÃ© tonight there is a DIY soap workshop. Sophrologist Sophia Douloumeaux will be demonstrating how to make natural soaps and cosmetic products. Participants get to take home soap and lip baum afterwards. Snacks will be provided. 406 Notre-Dame E., 6 p.m., $30

Local alt-country mainstay Liâ€™l Andy is playing Casa del Popolo tonight along with Americana/old-time folk group Sheesham, Lotus & â€˜Son. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $14.50

Headbangers rejoice! Metal Mondays with DJ Pat are back at Patrick’s Pub. 1707 St-Denis, 9 p.m., price unlisted

