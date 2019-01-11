Friday, Jan. 11

Bowly OJPB

You’ve probably seen Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, but chances are you haven’t seen it like this. The 250-strong MTL Film Music Orchestra and Choir will perform Howard Shore’s Oscar-winning score throughout two screenings of the 2001 film at Place des Arts, tonight and Saturday. Though tonight’s screening is sold out, tickets remain for tomorrow night’s event. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 7:30 p.m., $115.90–$163.97

Trans Trenderz founder Lucas Charlie Rose launches their third album (and first in French) Plus près du soleil with a show at la Vitrola. Also performing: Ms. Holmes, Backxwash and Dieuvela Rara. 4602 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10/PWYC

Johnson Cummins recommends you check out Smiths tribute band the Smiffs at l’Esco tonight. The band includes members of local favourites Suuns, Pang Attack, Stars, uRockaoke and Ron’s Fantasy. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., price unlisted

Bowly OJPB is said to have “reimagined the spirit of Disco and Boogie through the lens of Deep House.” You can see them tonight at Maison 2109 as part of the regular Step Aside event. Dylan Gagné and Miraa will be opening. 2109 Bleury, 9 p.m., $7 ($4 before midnight)

London, England’s underground techno DJ Benjamin Damage will be playing Newspeak tonight. He’ll be backed up by Mateo Murphy and Stereo_IMG back to back, as well as Phil Fiction. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $12.50

