Thursday, Dec. 6

The Salon des métiers d’art du Québec kicks off this morning at Place Bonaventure and runs until December 16. More than 400 artisans from around the province will be on site selling their wares. 800 de la Gauchetière W., 11 a.m.–9 p.m., free

Photography collective Le Trou Noir/The Black Hole are holding a launch party tonight in celebration of their recent move and activities. The event includes an expo of the works of their members, a launch of their fanzine, performances by Lakes Delay, Vieux Néant and a DJ set by juliecaya. 5037 St-Dominique, 5–10 p.m.

Norwegian “dreamy folk pop” singer/songwriter Marthe Halvorsen is playing a show at Pine Collective along with Bruno di Oliveira (a.k.a. KiDo). 10 des Pins W. #314, 7:30 p.m., $10 suggested donation

Tonight at Cabaret Mado is a night entitled Asia All Stars, featuring Kim Chi of RuPaul Drag Race fame, Toronto’s Sofonda Cox and Manny. 1115 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $30–$55

NYC indie rock/art punk band Parquet Courts play Théâtre Corona with local neo-post-punk band Pottery (whose live show our critic Brandon Kaufman raves about here). 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $32.50

Over at Bar le Ritz PDB, renowned Toronto alt-folk artist Jennifer Castle performs with opener Isla Craig. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $15/$17

