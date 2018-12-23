Sunday, Dec. 23

Beaver Sheppard

Multi-talented scene fixture Beaver Sheppard performs one of his many musical styles at Little Italy bar/bistro Vices & Versa as part of their weekly Sunday 5à7 show. 6631 St-Laurent, 5 p.m., free

Cinéma moderne is screening Stephen Nomura Schibble’s portrait of Japanese electro-pop artist and film score producer Ryuichi Sakamoto. Coda will be playing the next two Sundays as well. 5150 St-Laurent, 7:45 p.m., $13

Lower Plateau nightclub École Privée launches a new tech-house party called House of Work with DJs Adverb, Adrian & Skayem and Claudel. 1 Milton, 10 p.m., price unlisted

Salon Daomé’s regular night Lofthanza is having a humourous Christmas edition entitled Papa Noël Soundsystem. As per usual you can get in for free if you email them and get there before midnight. 4465 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $7 ($5 before midnight)

Tonight at Datcha is Dance or Get the Fuck Out with house DJs Mollygum and JP Mêtis. 98 Laurier W, 11 p.m., price unlisted

