Sunday, Dec. 2

Actress

Create your own zero-waste kit for winter or give a second life to an old clothing item or accessory at Greenpeace Québec’s Make Smthng Week 2018 event at Temps Libre Mile End. 5605 de Gaspé #106, 1:30–5:30 p.m., free enrtry

Music is My Sanctuary, Bar à Vinyl and Agora de la Danse are hosting a vinyl record and art pop-up fair. There will be live DJs, tacos and beer by the Riverbend microbrewery. Wilder building (1435 Bleury #102), 2 p.m.–11 p.m., $5–$15

McGill University’s CKUT is holding a holiday party at their headquarters with DJs Koz, JLD, Takeyce and Calakai, as well as musical performances by Tamara F. There will also be food on site. Association Récréative Milton Parc (3580 Jeanne Mance), 2 p.m–6 p.m., by donation (free for CKUT members)

British electronic musician and AI experimenter Darren J. Cunningham brings his Actress project to Newspeak tonight, with opener T. Gowdy. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, doors 8 p.m., $20/$25

From Hull, “retro-synthetic” duo Scattered Clouds bring their Vangelic/Suicide vibes to Casa del Popolo, where they’re sharing the bill with Trails and Mauno’s Eliza Niemi. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.