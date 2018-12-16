Sunday, Dec. 16

Stephanie Sykes

Today is the last day of Puces POP, POP Montreal’s artisan fair, and even if you made it down to Église St-Denis last weekend, there’a an entirely different crew of vendors there now. See the complete list here. 5075 Rivard, 12–5 p.m.

Classic Mile End diner Nouveau Palais (taken over by hipsters about a decade ago) have opened up a second location in the east end of the Plateau. Tonight, chef Erin Mahoney will be doing a pop-up with Khinkali (Georgian Dumplings). 4764 Papineau, 6–10 p.m., $35 fixed price menu

Anarchist video production collective sub.Media are celebrating their 15-year anniversary tonight at Katacombes. They will be screening the newest episode of their series Trouble and playing host to Montreal hip hop artists Micro Armes, Backxwash and DJ Icky Magdala. 1634 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., price unlisted

Montreal indie pop band Stars prove their staying power to the hometown crowd once again, playing l’Astral with openers My Brightest Diamond. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $45.25

Montreal comic Mike Paterson rolls out the Xmas spirit with his show Mike Paterson Saves Christmas, as seen at Just for Laughs and on the Comedy Network. 2313 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $10

The holiday season is weird and there’s an afterhours on a Sunday night! Reflections features Stephanie Sykes and Fullpanda Records, as well as a host of DJs. All of this is going down at Entrepôts Dominion. 3968 St-Ambroise, 10 p.m.–7 a.m., $20+

