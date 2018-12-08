Saturday, Dec. 8

The Internet

This weekend has a christmas market where you can taste microbrewery beer! The Marché de Noël du Brasseur has a focus on gourmet and locally sourced food-related gifts as well as beer tasting. MaBrasserie (2300 Holt), 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Jean-François Rivest and Walter Boudreau co-direct the University of Montreal Orchestra in an eclectic program called Cendrillon à Berlin, which includes Prokofiev’s mythical ballet Cendrillon, the fourth part of Boudreau’s Berliner Momente and a world premiere of a work by composer Keiko Devaux, winner of the orchestra’s composition contest.Place des Arts’s Maison Symphonique (1600 St-Urbain), 7:30 p.m., $38.74–$40.24

From the West Coast hip hop crew Odd Future, L.A. five-piece the Internet (who skew more towards R&B and soul) play MTelus with opener Moonchild. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $41.25 all in

Burlesque Festival founder Scarlett James leads a Grand Burlesque Revue at Théâtre Corona. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $38–$153

There are still tickets available for Alaclair Ensemble’s encore performance of their album launch gig at Club Soda, with opener Obia le Chef — their first, on Nov. 30, sold out quickly, so don’t sleep on this. 1225 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $34.25

The crew from Homegrown Harvest are at it again. You can dance to Norwegian DJ Fett Burger all night with openers from the 00:AM collective, namely Motions, Jamal and Kane O. Secret Location, 12 a.m.–7 a.m., $15/$20

