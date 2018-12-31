Monday, Dec. 31

MSTRKRFT

Collective kitchen la Centrale Culinaire is organizing a New Year’s party. There will be Mexican and Malaysian street food by Nantha Kumar and Maurin Traiteur, as well as a bar and DJ. 5333 Casgrain # 311, 9 p.m., $20 (ticket includes sparkling wine at midnight)

The Y2K19 Vogue Ball at la Sala Rossa proposes something a little different for New Year’s: Cyberpunk Dystopian Postapocalyptic Hypertechnological Warfare. 4848 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $23

Raise a glass as Toronto duo MSTRKRFT descend on Newspeak for some New Year’s shenanigans, with openers Haffenfold and Bolarinho. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $25

SAT’s seventh annual New Year’s Eve bash in the Satosphere dome promises a sensory sensation, with music care of DJs Pierre Kwenders, Lexis and Frog b2b Lis Dalton and VJs Gold Casanova and Momo. 1201 St-Laurent, super early bird rate $35.75, then $40.75, $45.75, $55.75, $65.75 at the door

Dance into the New Year at Afrodiscoteca with Andy Williams, Kobal and the Body Meta crew bringing Afrobeat, Afrodisco and Afrohouse to the floor at Maison 2109 (formerly Bleury Bar à Vinyle). 2109 Bleury, 10 p.m., $20/$25

The Qualité de Luxe and Afrotonik crews get together at Ausgang Plaza for what promises to be a stellar night of dancehall and Afrobeat with selectors Poirier, Mr. Touré, Kyou, Mootanda, Tino and BN, visuals and graphic design to add some sparkle. Bonus: open bar till 11 p.m. 6524 St-Hubert, 10 p.m., $20/$25

Recurring LGBT glam/new wave/pop party Glitter Bomb at Bar le Ritz is the place to get your glitz on, with drag by Charli Deville, Kiara and Mirage and music by DJs Awwful and Jeffany. 179 Jean-Talon W., 11 p.m., $10/PWYC

All hands are on decks in Montreal’s afterhours scene tonight. You have three options:

Fonderie Darling is hosting an all-nighter entitled Revolution: Divine. The sound is melodic techno/house with DJs Sébastien Léger, Johnny Messina, Hicky & Kalo, Rohdjigger, Döppel Mind and others. 745 Ottawa, 10 p.m.–7 a.m., $50

Moonshine’s New Year’s edition brings their usual mix of African house, deep house and other eclectic styles. They’ve brought DJ Branko of Portugal, Bearcat and Uproot Andy of New York, and others. Secret Location, 11 p.m.–7 a.m., $15–$40

Homegrown Harvest has put together a program of local DJs, including recent Vancouver transplant D. Tiffany, 00:AM’s Kane O, Lis Dalton and M. Salaciak. The event is BYOB (no glass). There is no ATM so bring cash. Secret Location, 11 p.m.–7 a.m., $25

