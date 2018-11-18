DJ Bunzinelli

The Diving Bell Social Club stages what promises to be a “huge” Arts & Crafts market featuring local artists and vendors selling their wares. 3956 St-Laurent (third floor), 9 a.m. 5 p.m., free entry

The Imprimerie, centre des artistes is presenting a research project on the printed image and photography at the Molinari gallery at the Maison de la culture Maisonneuve. Ten artists will be presenting works, and several will be present to discuss them. 4200 Ontario E., 1–5 p.m., free

CInéma Moderne is screening 24 Frames from Iranian director Abbas Kiarostami. The film, which was released posthumously, consists of 24 photographs worked into four and half minute animated vignettes. 5150 St-Laurent, 6:30 p.m., $11.50/$13

Just like every week, Notre Dame des Quilles is hosting Lipster Sunday, a karaoke night with a different theme every time. This week’s theme is power ballads. You can munch on the astoundingly good Pizza Bouquet served out of the bar while you wait your turn to sing. 32 Beaubien E., 9:30 p.m., free

If you didn’t get enough dancing over the weekend, Salon Daomé’s weekly Lofthanza night should provide a venue. DJs Soundshaper and Bunzinelli should provide a mix of house, funk and disco. 4465 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $7 ($5 before midnight, free with FB RSVP).

