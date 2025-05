Streaming guide JustWatch has released a ranking of the most anticipated movies of Summer 2025. In the top spot is Christopher McQuarrie’s action spy film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning — starring Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Angela Bassett, among others — which is being released in theatres on May 23.

In second and third place are Jurassic World: Rebirth (July 2) and Lilo & Stitch (May 23).

“The JustWatch ranking draws from the real user activity of over 60 million movie fans — trailer views, adds to watchlists, likelist engagement and page traffic — to reveal what audiences are most excited to see between now and August 31. Interestingly, 9 of the top 10 films are sequels or reboots, with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Jurassic World: Rebirth and Lilo & Stitch leading the charge. Fountain of Youth is currently the most-anticipated streaming title of the season.”

