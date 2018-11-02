Friday, Nov. 2

Sandro Perri

The annual wine, beer and spirit show known as la Grande Dégustation invites connoisseurs, professionals and fancy drunks to enjoy products from over 200 producers, distillers and brewers today and tomorrow. This year’s themes are Italian wines, pinot gris and gin. Place Bonaventure (800 de la Gauchetière W.), 3–9 p.m. Friday, 1–9 p.m. Saturday, entry $15/$18, tasting coupons $1

Community organisation Kabane 77 is organising a Day of the Dead potlatch in part to commemorate the recent burning down of a railroad warehouse in Mile End. There will be projections by le Sémaphore and a performance by GardeFeu. 77 Bernard E., 6 p.m., free

Toronto-based Constellation Records artist Sandro Perri returns to Montreal (having recently released a new record, In Another Life) to play Phi Centre with JOYFULTALK. 407 St-Pierre, 8 p.m., $16/$20

It’s Halloween’s last stand and if your costume survived the week you can hit up Turbo Haüs’s Halloween Party with live karaoke band URockaoke. 2040 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10

Toronto hip hop artist, writer and designer Ian Kamau has co-written a play called LOSS (with his writer father Roger McTair and composer Njo Kong Kie), a story based on the life of Kamau’s grandmother that explores a family history of mental illness. Catch one of two remaining performances tonight. Théatre La Chapelle (3700 St-Dominique), 9:30 p.m., $25.50

Late late night Tesla at Studio Loco also invites you to get out your make-up and masks for one last hurrah. DJs Foggyswoggle, Hybriid, Oozakala and others will be providing entertainment. 366 Van Horne, 10 p.m.—7 a.m., $10 (reserve by private FB message)

