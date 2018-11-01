A caravan of awesome bands is headed this way

So you think Halloween is over, huh? If you’re trying to get the most mileage out of your costume, you’re in luck as there are still plenty of Halloween-themed gigs happening over the weekend.

You’ll also notice that I’ve given the Hammer bump to not just one gig this week but two, and the two bands couldn’t be more different. Watch out for razors in your apples!

Thursday: If you Halloweiners still haven’t gotten your spooky-ooky out, you can celebrate the day of the dead at Katacombes with Nulle Part Nord and Bad Uncle. 1635 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10

For an old-school industrial beat-down, check out the seasoned pros from Phycus with Demi Mal at Casa. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

Friday: If you’ve been saving up your Halloween spirit for the weekend, you could do a lot worse than checking out the horror goodness of Corpusse with Sugar Coma, les Necrophiliacs and Off Telomere at Art Lounge Mtl. This is guaranteed to be fun. 160 St-Viateur #108, 8 p.m., $8

For a night of great local black metal and death metal, make tracks to Piranha Bar, where Spectral Wound play with Blood Sacrifice and Shezmu. 680 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $10

Get the most out of your costume at Turbo Haüs, where you can get your caterwauling on accompanied by live karaoke band Urockaoke. 2040 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10

If you’re like me and you believe that Analogue Addiction puts on some of the best gigs in the city, make it to l’Esco for Bleu Nuit and les Martyrs de Marde. 4461 St-Denis, 10 p.m., $10

Saturday: If you haven’t had a chance to check out Montreal’s killer tribute to the bruddahs from Queens, you can point your Chuck Taylors in the direction of Katacombes to catch les Fucking Raymonds with Brutal Cherie, Chemical Way and Dang. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

For a night of punk-fuelled franco rawk, head down to l’Esco to catch Fuck Toute, le Prince Harry and Mss Frnce. 4461 St-Denis, 10 p.m., $15

I have two big picks of the week and they couldn’t be more different but both are guaranteed barnstormer gigs:

First up is the amazing croon garage of my favourite current band, Shannon and the Clams. Shannon & co. are indeed going to rule, but they’ve also got great support from Dirty Fences and Pale Lips. This will be great! For my other big pick, keep reading. Bar le Ritz PDB (179 Jean-Talon W.), 9:30 p.m., $20/$23

Sunday: My other pick, and completely on the other side of the coin, is Behemoth. Nothing against the brutal blast of the headliner at MTelus but the real reason you will want to make this gig is for legendary blasters At the Gates and God’s gift to black metal and dark ambiance, Wolves in the Throne Room. This will be crushingly good, so definitely get there early. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 7:30 p.m., $39.50+

If you’re looking for a night of expert songwriting, head to Théâtre Corona for Iron and Wine with Ohmme. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 7:30 p.m., SOLD OUT

For a night of stoner metal, check out the oozy riffs of Windhand at the decidedly un-metal surroundings of le Belmont, with Satan’s Satyrs. 4438 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $20—$24

Montreal faves Fucked Up will play to aging Q-radio-listening punkers at Sala with Mil Spec. 4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $20/$25

Local duo the World Provider releases another EP at Casa with Bibliotek and Lost Creatures. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., price unlisted

Monday: If you’re an Iron Maiden fan, you’ve got a chance to check out Maiden main man Steve Harris up close and personal in his other band British Lion and at Théâtre Corona with ’80s bubblegum metal warriors Coney Hatch opening. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $40

Wednesday: If you’re barely of legal age to buy a beer and your entire wardrobe comes from Neon, check out the safe rebellion of make-up teens Wednesday 13 with the equally goofy Graveyard Strippers, Screamin’ Demon and End to End at (you guessed it) Foufs. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 7:30 p.m., $25/$30

Current Obsession: Wolves in the Throne Room, Two Hunters

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com