Wednesday, Oct. 10

Concordia’s Curating and Public Scholarship Lab is launching a visual installation entitled Striking Memories, which portrays student strike movements in Quebec since 2005. This afternoon there will be a facilitated discussion on “Legacies of the student strike(s) – what next,” and the art exhibition can be seen in the Library Building lobby at all times. 1400 de Maisonneuve W., 12 p.m.—2 p.m., free

The Festival du Nouveau Cinéma is hosting Wapikoni Mobile, an organization that promotes mentorship and training for aboriginal youth from Quebec and Labrador. They are premiering a series of film shorts tonight at the Imperial. 1430 Bleury, 6 p.m., $14

Bishop & Bagg comedy night Bishop & Gags welcomes headliner Habib Siam (aka Hdot Sdot, a former Mile Ender who relocated to Toronto) and a half dozen other comics including MC Vlad Levitt. 52 St-Viateur W., 9 p.m., PWYC

Montreal neo-trip-hop duo Elsiane (singer Elsieanne Caplette and drummer Stephane Sotto, whose latest record Death of the Artist came out last year) play la Sala Rossa. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15/$18

