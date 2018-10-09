Tuesday, Oct. 8

Liz Phair

Liminals: A Para-Fiction of Transcendence by Jeremy Shaw makes its North American debut at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. In this installation, the Vancouver-born, Berlin-based artist explores notions of community, technology and transcendence. See our interview with Shaw here. 1380 Sherbrooke W., $15–$23 depending on your age, $11.50 on Wednesdays

QPIRG Concordia is organising a Prisoner Correspondence Volunteer Orientation. During the workshop, they will introduce their program, which provides support for LGBTQ inmates in Canada and the US, and give a tour of their facilities, as well as introduce visitors to their vision of prison abolition. 2100 Guy, suite 205, 5:30 p.m., free.

Early ’90s indie star Liz Phair is coming to the Corona Theatre as part of a tour launching her rerelease of the classic Exile in Guyville record and other early material. Opening the show will be Speedy Ortiz. Cult MTL’s Johnson Cummins thinks you should go. Théâtre Corona (2490 Notre-Dame W.), 7 p.m., $38

Another ’90s throwback is on tonight. “Virtual band” Gorillaz (not to be confused with Blur) are playing the Bell Centre. This would be an excellent opportunity to find out whether or not they are cartoons in real life. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal), 7:30 p.m., $58.50—$122.75

The Festival du Nouveau Cinéma’s nightly Soirées de la louve is on again tonight. For this one, they’re presenting their Shorts Awards, followed by a party with entertainment by DJ collective POUASON. Tignasse and Bwossy will be at the decks. Coeur des sciences UQAM, 175 President-Kennedy 8 p.m., free

For concert recommendations, consult our Music Listings and this week’s Hammer of the Mods.