Monday, Oct. 1

Vote! The Quebec provincial election is today, and if you’re registered you should have received a card telling you where your polling place is. See our voting explainer here and our election cheat sheet here and go exercise your civic duty.

If your coffee fandom goes well above and beyond the average consumption of morning-joe — and especially if you’re involved in the industry as a barista, roaster or supplier — the East Coast Coffee Madness event (now in its fourth edition) might be up your alley. Expect speakers, a brew bar and more. See the details here. SAT (1201 St-Laurent), 9 a.m.–5 p.m., $44.24

Local musicians pay tribute to Leonard Cohen with a 5à7 show at Quai des Brumes. 4481 St-Denis, 5 p.m., price unlisted

If you’re looking for a place to watch the election coverage, Le MTL Resto + Bar is playing it on TV. They’ll give you a free shooter for every orange riding. 4051 St-Hubert.

Recently-founded American record label 88 Degrees and Rising (a.k.a. 88rising) hosts a showcase at MTelus, featuring Indonesian rapper Rich Brian, Joji, Higher Brothers and others. 59 St-Catherine E, 7:30 p.m., $60.25

