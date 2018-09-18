Tuesday, Sept. 18

MC5’s Wayne Kramer

Fans of proto-punk and gritty Americana should know about a couple of legacy acts playing Montreal tonight: at Théâtre Corona, MC5 singer Wayne Kramer pays tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Detroit band’s legendary Kick Out the Jams record, playing alongside onetime members of Fugazi and Soundgarden (2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $43/$48) and at MTelus, it’s Steve Earle & the Dukes (59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $53/$58).

Bristol post-punks Idles are in town repping their latest record Joy as an Act of Resistance. Opening are Athens, GA’s Bambara. Théatre Fairmount (5240 Parc), 9 pm., sold out—try Facebook.

If you’re in the mood for a softer indie sound on an otherwise quiet Tuesday night, Florida natives SALES are playing Bar Le Ritz PDB along with Blue J. 179 Jean-Talon W, 8 p.m., $16/$20

