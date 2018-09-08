Saturday, Sept. 8

The second annual edition of arts and culture fest Le bruit des arbres promises a range of hot live music acts and DJs (among them Nate Husser, the Voyage Funktastique crew, Annie Sama and Boogieman with Samito) alongside a sculpture exhibition, artisan market, quality food and a well-stocked bar. 6666 St-Urbain, 1–11 p.m., free

It’s day two (of three) of Montreal’s Ukrainian Festival, and amid the traditional music and dance on stage — and vendors selling clothes, perogies and beer — is the annual fashion show, a parade of ladies and gents in traditional and modern Ukie attire (8 p.m.). Note that the festival site has moved a little west this year. Beaubien & 9th Avenue, 12–10 p.m., free

If you’re into all-true stories, Confabulation’s ninth season begins tonight. The theme for tonight’s set of stories is “Awakenings,” and one suspects they’re not referring to the Robin Williams movie. Phi Centre (407 Saint-Pierre), 8 p.m., $15/$18.

The hilariously-named British art-pop duo Let’s Eat Grandma play Bar Le Ritz along with Winnipeg indie saints Boniface and banjo-wielding New Yorker Odette Hartman. (179 Jean-Talon W), 8 p.m., $18/$22.

Late night party-goers have a couple of good options tonight. The Ants are presenting trans-Atlantic hip-hop DJ collective Tour de Manège at Maison 2109 (formerly known as Vinyle or Bleury Bar—it’s always worth keeping an eye on this venue). (2109 Bleury), 9 p.m., $8 ($5 before midnight).

If you’re not satisfied after the bar, the other bar and nightcaps on your friend’s back porch, Comm.union are organizing a techno/ breakbeat all-nighter featuring DJs anabasine, Daura, Moaad, Opul and Chapelle. (Secret Location, TBA), 12 a.m.—7 a.m., $10/$15.

