Sick gigs in September

It’s true that our hot and humid summer nights are getting behind us, but fear not my furry little friends as the launch of Turbo Haüs 4.0 and POP Montreal are coming up, with plenty of shows happening this week to get you there.

Friday: For a night of sloppy noise and oozy rawk you can check out les Martyrs de Marde with Morte Psiquica and post punker Nuage Flou at la Sotterenea. 4848 St-Laurent, p.m., $10 PWYC.

Half Measures will be departing their regular seats at the bar to amble up on stage a few feet away at the Barfly as part of the afterparty of the Hungover Golf event with Detroit’s Jeremy Porter and the Tucos lubing up the joint. 4062 St-Laurent.

For a night of serious twang, you can catch Peter and the Wolves with the more than ample support of the Eddy Blake Trio at Quai des Brumes. 4481 St-Denis, 9 p.m.

Easily one of the big punk gigs tonight would be the anarcho ska punk of Leftover Crack with brother in arms Mudie and Cell at Théâtre Corona. Pick it up, pick it up, pick it up…. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $20-$29.

For a night of greasy rock’n’ roll and stoner riffs, you can make it to Casa to catch the Naked High with Soul Mates, Destruction Derby and Colonel Sun. If you’re fan of evil and getting high, you’ll definitely want to skip to Sunday’s announcements for the gig of the week. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10.

Saturday: The beautiful losers from Analogue Addiction have cooked up another night at their favourite haunt in town, l’Esco, with Talleen releasing their cassette The Black Sea (which is also the title of XTC’s penultimate record) with Body Break and more. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $8-$10 PWYC.

Saturday night is definitely got ol’ school metal written all over it, starting with Amorphis and Dark Tranquility at Corona (2490 Notre-Dame W., 6 p.m., $40/$45), with even more metal per pound at Piranha Bar, who will host Abigail Williams, Ghost Bath and Empire de Mu under their roof. 680 Ste-Catherine W., 7 p.m., $18/$20.

Sunday: My big pick of the week is gonna have to go to local doom sayers Dopethrone, who will devastate Katacombes with Apes. These guys are really hitting their stride right now so make this gig and figure out why all of Europe is freaking out on them. 1635 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $10.

Current Obsession: Sheer Mag, III

Jonathan.cummins@gmail.com