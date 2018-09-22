Saturday, Sept. 22

Patrice Scott

Among the many film screenings and other related events happening tonight, Requiem Fearfest’s annual Marché Fantastique is on at Europa Best Western Hotel. If you didn’t get your fill of horror merch at Comiccon, these specialized vendors should have what you need (or at least some of what you want). 1240 Drummond, 9:30 a.m.–6 p.m., $8

Yes! Montreal is hosting three art pop-ups this weekend. The events feature over 50 emerging Quebec artists as well as live music. Today’s events are happening at Café des Arts and Eastern Bloc. 200 Saint-Paul E, 12 p.m, free and 7240 Clark, 6 p.m., free.

As highly recommended in this week’s Hammer of the Mods column (as they are every time they play Montreal), Canadian “alt” country royalty the Sadies are playing la Sala Rossa, with local opener Li’l Andy. 4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $20/$25

Canadian producer and Secret Songs label founder Ryan Hemsworth launches his new record Elsewhere as part of the Red Bull Music Festival. Phi Centre (407 St-Pierre), 8 p.m., $10/$15

If you’re looking for underground/after-hours parties for tonight you have choices. The crew at Cosmic Café have bagged Detroit mainstay tech/house DJ Patrice Scott. Scott is known not only for his live work, but for the quality of his studio production. Secret Location, 11 p.m.—6 a.m., $15/$20

If you haven’t been to a Disco Troopers event and you like to get down, you should hit tonight’s edition. For each event, a handful of local and visiting DJs provide a mix of of mostly obscure disco/funk/soul tracks (with lots of vinyl) in an intimate and informal warehouse environment. The event runs until the sun comes up. Check Facebook for location and other details. Location TBA, 11:55 p.m, $10.

For concert recommendations, consult our Music Listings and this week’s Hammer of the Mods.