Two festivals, music legends and more great gigs this week

Judging by the explosion of raves online, as well as a flood of text messages I got myself, it seems that the MC50 show this week was the tits. I of course was a total pud puller for being a wet blanket on it in this column and chose to re-alphabetize my record collection instead of seeing brother Wayne truly kick the jam out with a star studded cast behind him. Well, uh, yeah.

The next seven days have some stormers including the first night of POP Montreal swinging at the end of this column’s week as well as the Varning From Montreal fest really getting going next weekend. Of course it wouldn’t be a typical week in Montreal without a festival, and this week hosts two. Also, Turbo Haus 4.0 gets their jam back this weekend, so freak out my young warriors of the night.

Thursday: If you dig your occultish psych mixed with brazen experimentation, you will definitely be at Casa to catch Suoni faves, Italy’s Father Murphy with the Marquis and Non-Lieu. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10.

In the first of this week’s fest news, you can catch the first edition of Triangle Fest happening tonight with the unholy trinity of St-Denis/Mont-Royal venues Rockette, l’Esco and Quai des Brumes all teaming up with local promoters. The deal is you can be jogging into all three venues throughout the night with staggered and accommodating set times. At Rockette you can catch Old Ghost with DJ Roxy Moron, at Quai des Brumes you can catch OGB, Doctor Bahar and DJ Janime Jeanine while l’Esco hosts the return to the roost of the High Dials with Renard Blanc, Favours with DJ Raven. 4481 St-Denis, 4479 St-Denis, 4461 St-Denis, 4 p.m.—3 a.m., $10 per show.

Friday: All you drone heads and soundscapers will definitely want to get your nod on at Sala for Grouper with Anamai. In the overpopulated world of pedal pushing drone “artists,” Grouper remains head and shoulders above the rest of the looping nerds. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., 20/22$

The Fuzztown fest gets down at Quai des Brumes and will definitely appeal to those who remember when Montreal was the garage and yéyé capital of the world. You can check out the garage/yéyé of les Bof with the reverb lapping surf of Edinburgh’s the Head Henchmen, the return of the frat rock shenanigans of Fuad and the Feztones (ex-Gruesomes dudes donchaknow!), les Envahisseurs with DJ Shado slingin’ the vinyl. 4481 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $12

If fuzz isn’t your trip and you want to taste all of the colours of darkness, you can go to the third edition of Gothfest at Katacombes. The first of the two-night stint starts tonight with Ashbreather, the Brain Eaters, Graveyard Shitters, Project F, Sanguine Glaciails and Toxic Aeon. 1635 St-Laurent, 6:30 p.m., $20—$45 (one day or multiple day passes available).

Saturday: If you still want to get your goth on you can make the second night stand of Gothfest at Katacombes with Pussy Stench, Hexapheen, the Electric Dead, Nechromancer, the House of Haunt, Peter Turns Pirate and Lost in Desire. Will it be goofy? Yer darn tootin’ it will be, but I skipped out on MC50 so what the fug do I know? 1635 St-Laurent, 6:30 p.m.,$20—$45 (one day or multiple day passes available).

Those of you who worship the twang have already dusted off your bolo tie for the Sadies with Li’l Andy and Mike Begin and the Professionals at Sala. This will be fucking great!!! 4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $20—$25.

Tuesday: The Music Blabber series hosted by Mark Goodwin at Barfly will feature guests Lazarus Moan talking about music and doing a bit of picking and grinning. Hey waitaminnit!!! That’s Goodwin’s band!!! What kind of laziness is this!!! Get it together Goodwin!! 4062 St-Laurent 10 p.m, no price indicated.

Wednesday: POP gets started on Wednesday so come back here next week for my big picks of the fest. To get you started, you can pop yer POP cherry with Corridor, the return of shoegazers No Joy, Blaze Velento Collection and the power pop of Dany Laj and the Looks at Sala. 4848 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $17.

My big pick of the week (and maybe of the whole POP fest) would be no wave legends Bush Tetras who will fuck up your head with the ample support of the American Devices and Silver Dapple at Rialto. This will be legendary. 5723 Parc, 8 p.m., $20-30

Current Obsession: Various artists, Connoisseur of Soul, Northern Soul Rarities DJ set on YouTube

