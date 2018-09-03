Monday, Sept. 3



Radiation Risks. Photo by Brendan O’Connor

If you find yourself in Villeray tomorrow stop by cafe Oui Mais Non and go secondhand-shopping at their Labor Day garage sale. Better yet, bring your own table and set up shop next to fellow community members trying to make a quick buck and get rid of their old stuff. 72 Jarry E., 1–5 p.m., free

Mile Ex End closes off the long weekend music fest with an open-air comedy marathon today. Grab lunch at one of the onsite food trucks and check out any of the 30 comedians performing under the Rosemont-Van Horne viaduct. Corner of Marmier and Henri-Julien, 3–9 p.m., $20 (free for kids under 12)

Buffalo hardcore band Radiation Risks play a show at Poisson Noir with Beep Test, Faze and Neighbour’s Guitar. Secret location (“Ask around if you need the address”), 9 p.m., $10

Instrumental experimental cinematic doom duo Insect Ark are in from NYC to play Casa on a Suoni per il Popolo/CKUT-curated bill rounded out by San Francisco’s Pandiscordian Necrogenesis and locals Echo Beach. 4873 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m.,$10/$12

