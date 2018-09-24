Monday, Sept. 24

Zeal and Ardor

It’s the last day of Montreal PizzaFest. Like most similar fests (burger-, poutine-, croissant-, etc.) you can check out a list of participating restaurants on their website, visit these spots and vote for your favourite. 11 a.m.—11 p.m.

Musicians in need of a cash injection might be wise to check out the English Language Arts Network’s Grant Writing for Musicians workshop. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, 12:45–5 p.m., free

Cinema Politica is screening Anand Patwardhan’s political documentary Fearless. It’s the film’s Montreal debut, and will be attended by the director. 1455 de Maisonneuve, 6 p.m., $5—$10 suggested donation.

La Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines is teaming up with POP Montreal to present YOUNGNESSE, a mixed media artistic performance focused on youth and politics. The event includes a performance by Dry Sec, formed recently by members of Victime and Technical Kidman. 3700 St-Dominique, 7 p.m., $15

If you like your blues and soul spiked with black metal, Zeal and Ardor may be the band for you. Tonight they’re playing Petit Campus with openers Astronoid. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 9 p.m., $23/$25

Vice Québec and DeuXX are co-hosting the Canadian premiere screening of stoner coming of age comedy Never Goin’ Back at recently opened combination cinéma/café Cinéma Moderne. 5150 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $13.

For concert recommendations, consult our Music Listings and this week’s Hammer of the Mods.