Tuesday, Aug. 21



Aquarius Dreams

If you know how to use a sewing machine, have some spare fabric lying around and no plans tonight, head to co-op artist centre Le Milieu where you can learn how to make your own tote bag from recycled materials. Reserve your seat here. 1251 Robin, 6-8 p.m., free

Montreal poet Greg Santos launches his new collection, Blackbirds, at Shäika. See our feature interview with him here. 5526 Sherbrooke W., 6:30 p.m., free

Check out a screening of the 1975 cops & robbers film Dog Day Afternoon presented by Kopfkino tonight at Bar le Ritz. Show starts at 9 p.m., but you’ll want to show up early to grab your seats and popcorn (free with admission). 179 Jean-Talon W., doors at 8 p.m., $5

Montreal-based dreamfolk band Aquarius Dreams play la Sotterenea tonight, with appearances by Toronto prog-rockers Patiohawk and local grunge group Gentle Mystic. 4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $7/$10

As part of this year’s Festival Mode & Design program check out the Round table: Diversity in fashion and the world of the image in which a panel of designers, photographers and other major players in the fashion world will discuss the status of diversity and representation in the fashion industry. Édifice Wilder (1435 Bleury), 8:30 p.m., free (RSVP)

For more concert recommendations, consult our Music Listings and see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.