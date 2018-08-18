

Nina Sky

Local brand Citizen Vintage is holding the August edition of its monthly studio sale at it’s new studio location in the Mile End. 5333 Casgrain Studio 712, 1–5 p.m., prices range from $5–$20

Amour Is Love is a Pride-week conference exploring themes of self-identity and self-acceptance from a queer, intersectional perspective with special guest and Australian-Canadian writer Fariha Róisín. Read more about Róisín and her work to elevate the voices of queer POC to the mainstream media here. Never Apart (7049 St-Urbain), 5–8 p.m., free

Toronto cartoonist Georgia Webber launches a new collection of comics called Dumb, chronicling her experience with chronic voice loss. Drawn & Quarterly (176 Bernard W.), 7–10 p.m.

Drag performances, go-go dancing, confetti and glitter. HER Montreal Pride Party has all that and a line-up of music performances by Nina Sky, Fafa Khan & Laura Scavo. Grab your tickets here before they’re gone. Club Soda (1225 St-Laurent), Saturday, Aug. 18, 9 p.m.–3 a.m., $23.75–$32.25

