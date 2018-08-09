A great Montreal band reunites and more sick shows this week

Now that your Osheaga tan is peeling let’s get back to the clubs. Before that, though, I’d like to congratulate the fine people behind Turbo Haüs, who are finally opening their doors in the UQAM Ghetto area of St-Denis in September. Way to go you sexy and punctual go-getters!

Friday: Woah, this is a big one. One of the most soul slathered bands to ever lay down stakes in this burg, the Sunday Sinners, reunite after a lengthy spell and are guaranteed to rock the timbers of l’Esco and show those gloom and doom young’uns how to bring the party. Opening are their chums Birds of Paradise, while all around nice guy with impeccable taste, DJ Choyce, stirs up a solid soul stew behind the turntables. This will definitely rool. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10

If you don’t make it to the Sunday Sinners shindig, you can dunk yer whiskers into a 50 at North Star while crime-fighting duo the Punk Police spin some dusty and rare sides that will make you shake it like a bowl of soup. 3908 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free

Speaking of shaking it like a bowl of soup, if you haven’t made tracks to the Soir Fest yet, you can lace up your dancing shoes and check out the disco of Bernardino Femminielli with Elle Barbara opening. This is happening at Église Saint-Edouard.

The Varning Fest will be hitting its 12th year and has been setting up numerous benefits to offset the mounting costs of such a huge festival in such a small room (Katacombes). Their third fundraising gig will feature Mexico’s Disterror, Mueco, Halifux’s Desperate Times and Collapsed. This all gets down at Katacombes, natch. 1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

If you like to keep your stick on the ice, you can make it to the Barfly to catch the full throttle rock of Ashtray Heart with Megalosonics headlining. 4062 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted

Saturday: The Rally in the Alley festival is in its fourth year and will start things off in Raymond Prefontaine park with a chopper show and a skateboard competition at 3 p.m. before travelling over to Katacombes for a BBQ with the stoner rock of the Death Wheelers, Motörhead tribute Over the Top and the outlaw country of Tony Ross and the Bongwater keeps things bubbling.

Fans of traditional rockabilly will want to point your drape suit in the direction of l’Esco for Emma Williams and the Ramblin’ Men with Lewis and his Stompin’ Roosters. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10

Whenever anybody has asked whom my favourite singer is (it actually happens a lot as my nerdom seems to attract other nerds), without blinking an eye I will always give it up for Toots, frontman for Toots and the Maytals. No question – best fuggin’ singer ever! You can see this man made up of magic at Corona. I would tell you who is opening but honestly, who fucking cares – Toots!!! Yep this is definitely the gig of the week. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $45/$48

A close second for my gig of the week would be the heavy emotional ballast of Big/Brave, who will be at Église Saint-Edouard as part of Soir Fest. Making this an undeniable heavyweight gig is Suuns’ Ben Shemie, with Anamai opening.

Sunday: Holy fug the aging emos (I am looking specifically at Blue Skies Turn Black’s Meyer) must be squealing for joy when the big daddy of them all Joan of Arc play their weird fucked up blast of confused emotional content that dances on the jagged edge at le Ritz. Opening is B Boys and Girl Arm. If you think I’m talking turkey, check out the somewhat recent doc that Noisey did on Joan of Arc — it’s great and will provide the perfect lube for the show. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $12/$15

If you were hoping to go to the Wicca Phase Springs Eternal show at l’Esco, you are fugged as it’s cancelled. Fuggit, go to the Joan of Arc show instead.

Monday: If you want some noise fuckery mixed with punk rock urgency, you can check out NYC’s Show Me the Body with Gazm, Urochromes and Beep Test at la Vitrola. 4602 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $15

Tuesday: For some deathcore goodness, you can check out Traitors, Signs of the Swarm, Falsifier and Lost Creation at le Ritz. Don’t be a deathcore creep — remember to tip your bartender! 179 Jean-Talon W., 7 p.m., $17.50/$22.50

For some brutal slamming punk fucking rawk, you can make it to Casa for Oakland’s Khiis with Cpu Rave and Body Break. If you want to sample some killer Khiis go over to their bandcamp page and smash the digital version of their new 7”. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., price unlisted

Current Obsession: Hot Snakes, Jericho Sirens