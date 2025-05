“We must transform society and shift the way Canadians think about and approach the issues related to violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.”

May 5 is Red Dress Day across Canada, a day to commemorate and raise awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. A number of events are happening across Canada to mark Red Dress Day, including a Montreal vigil in Cabot Square at 6 p.m.

Organizers of this evening’s event, the Native Women’s Shelter and the Iskweu Project, ask participants to bring red dresses and drums, if possible.

Red dresses began to be used as a symbol for the tragic disappearances and death of Indigenous women in 2010 with The REDress Project by Winnipeg-based Métis artist Jaime Black.

The national inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women found that “persistent and deliberate human and Indigenous rights violations and abuses” were the root causes of these rates of violence. The report called for justice and for changes to social services, the justice system and other areas where systemic racism exists in Canada.

"We must transform society and shift the way Canadians think about and approach the issues related to violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people."

On #RedDressDay, we honour missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people.



It reminds us of the violence Indigenous communities face in Canada and the need for more awareness, justice and change. pic.twitter.com/PKLGSxpBHA — Governor General of Canada (@GGCanada) May 5, 2025 TODAY: A Montreal vigil will mark Canada’s Red Dress Day

