Featuring 10 performers, “Tout s’effondre” is the final show for Helen Simard’s Créations Interdisciplinaires We All Fall Down, presented by Agora de la danse.

Helen Simard’s new dance show explores the poetry of falling and rebirth, from May 7 to 10

Helen Simard’s Tout s’effondre explores the poetry of falling and rebirth. Featuring nine dancers and a musician, Simard’s show reflects on both physical and symbolic falls, revealing the raw beauty of collapse while balancing between virtuosity and vulnerability.

This piece delves into the human condition — order and chaos, action and inaction, the individual and the collective — and the constant reinvention of humanity.

Tout s’effondre is the final performance of Helen Simard’s Créations Interdisciplinaires We All Fall Down.

Tout s’effondre will be presented at Agora de la danse’s Édifice Wilder (1435 Bleury #102), May 7–10

