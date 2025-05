“Road transport accounts for 30% of greenhouse gas emissions. To reduce these emissions, electrification is essential.”

Montreal to install 11,000 additional charging stations for electric vehicles by 2030

The City of Montreal will install 11,000 new charging stations for electric vehicles by 2030. Mayor Valérie Plante made the announcement at today’s Montreal Climate Summit.

“Road transport accounts for 30% of greenhouse gas emissions. To reduce these emissions, electrification is essential.”

Plante also announced other measures to strengthen the city’s Climate Plan, which aims to “make Montreal the greenest city in North America.” These measures include collaboration with the insurance industry to address extreme weather events and zero net loss of biodiversity on the Island of Montreal by 2030.

Au Sommet Climat Montréal, j’annonce un renforcement de notre Plan climat pour faire de Montréal la métropole la plus verte d'Amérique du Nord. Voici les nouvelles mesures, ambitieuses et réalistes :



🔹 Ajout de 11 000 bornes de recharge d'ici 2030 dans la région métropolitaine… pic.twitter.com/FRz3YJJpNH — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) May 6, 2025

