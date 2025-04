Poilievre was last night’s biggest liar — by far.

Report finds Pierre Poilievre told the most lies at last night’s leaders’ debate

According to a fact-checking report by La Presse, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre told the most lies at last night’s French-language leaders’ debate.

Poilievre’s lies or embellishments include statements he made regarding cutting taxes by 15%, Mark Carney advising Justin Trudeau to “print money,” the sentiments of Quebecers on pipelines and statements on asylum seekers in Canada.

Poilievre was also found to have lied about the number of affordable housing units built while he was housing minister. Poilievre cited a total of 200,000, when only 4,000 units were built during the 2015-16 fiscal year.

The report also noted Carney’s incorrect numbers on the percent of French-speaking immigrants outside Quebec as well as Singh’s statement on Poilievre’s proposal to eliminate Radio-Canada, which Poilievre has said that he would protect.

For the full report, please visit the La Presse website.

