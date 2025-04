The vibrant history of Montreal’s urban fabric is captured through the lens of local photographers in the McCord Stewart Museum’s new exhibition Pounding the Pavement. Featuring over 400 photos from the 19th century to today, the captivating street photography exhibition showcases diverse perspectives on Montreal life, from public arenas and protest sites to local culture and architecture.

With the bulk of the photos drawn from the McCord Stewart Museum’s own collection, Pounding the Pavement brings together established artists, hidden talents and underrepresented voices, offering a rich visual journey through Montreal’s complexity, contradictions and charm.

Pounding the Pavement is on at the McCord Stewart Museum (690 Sherbrooke W.) from April 18 to Oct. 26

