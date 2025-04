As voted by our readers in the Best of MTL readers poll, these are the best potholes in Montreal. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.

Best potholes in Montreal

@mtl_stories What’s happening in Montreal today Potholes Problems, in Montréal 😂 . Guys do not freak out it’s just a movie set 😂 #montréal ♬ snowfall – Øneheart & reidenshi

These are the best potholes in Montreal. To read the Best of MTL issue, please click here.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.