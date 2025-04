“a hole is a hole is a hole is” weaves personal narratives into myth, blending choreography, confessions and vows.

a hole is a hole is a hole is is a tragicomic dance performance that challenges self-perception and societal norms. Set around a lavishly decorated table, guests are drawn into existential musings disguised as small talk: identity, legacy and queerness in a world grappling with global destruction.

Inspired by Audre Lorde’s concept of “biomythography,” the dance performance by Sappho Ton Bogataj, Christopher Ramm and Marco Merenda (at MAI from April 24 to 26) weaves personal narratives into myth, blending choreography, confessions and vows. It’s an immersive family gathering where stories of coming out are revisited and reframed with humour and reflection.

a hole is a hole is a hole will be performed at MAI (3680 Jeanne-Mance), April 24–26

