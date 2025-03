What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, March 25

The Mile End Comedy Show at P’tit Ours

Norwegian black metal band Mayhem play Théâtre Beanfield

Nashville country-rapper Jelly Roll plays Place Bell

Belgian cold wave duo Ultra Sunn plays Cabaret Foufs

Australian electro-pop act Confidence Man plays le Studio TD

