Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commented this afternoon on International Transgender Day of Visibility. The annual observance, which has taken place on March 31 since 2009, celebrates trans people and their contributions to culture and society as a whole, while also aiming to raise awareness about the trans community and transphobia.

“To celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility and to highlight the city’s solidarity, the Trans Pride flag is being flown at City Hall. Today, we celebrate the strength and resilience of trans and non-binary people. But beyond recognition, it is about concrete actions: the fight against discrimination, access to services, the right to live fully and freely.

“In Montreal, diversity is not only respected, it is celebrated. Our commitment is clear: We will continue to defend a city where everyone can be themselves, without fear and without compromise.”

While the Trans Pride flag is flying outside City Hall today, Plante noted that city council unanimously adopted the first ever declaration on the occasion of International Transgender Day of Visibility back on March 17. “It was important for us to make a strong gesture,” she said.

In a statement this afternoon, Fierté Montreal Pride, the organization that runs the annual LGBTQ2IA+ festival and parade in August, posted a reminder about the importance of this day, for the community and its allies.

“This day is essential to recognize the presence, resilience and contributions of trans and non-binary people. The solidarity of allies is just as important — cisgender people have a key role to play in listening, learning and actively engaging in creating safe and inclusive spaces.”

